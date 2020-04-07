The legendary actor Rishi Kapoor has given Bollywood some of the cult classic movies like Karz, Boby, Chandani, Yeh Vaada Raha and many more. After serving the film industry since the 70s, starting the movie Mera Naam Joker, the actor managed to carve a niche for himself as an A-lister actor during the reign of superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan.

However, Rishi Kapoor is known for being a very stubborn and shot- tempered personality. We have often seen him indulge in fights and controversies due to his anger. On various occasions, the paparazzi have been on the receiving end of Rishi Kapoor's wrath.

Rishi Kapoor's anger issues

But did you know that Rishi Kapoor does not share a cordial relationship with his son Ranbir Kapoor because of his stubborn nature? Not just that Ranbir was once slapped by his father for a very silly mistake.

Yes, you heard that right, once in an older interview, Ranbir revealed that when he was just 12-years-old, during a pooja at his home, Ranbir had entered the house not knowing that one cannot enter a pooja while wearing shoes.

He entered the house with shoes on and so Rishi lost his calm and slapped Jr Kapoor. That one incident was enough for Ranbir to be scared of his father henceforth.

This is just one example, there have been many such cases through which we can conclude that the father-son duo does not have a cordial relationship.

Once in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Mulk actor had confessed that he had always been tough to his son and that it's too late now to change his equation with Ranbir.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the first edition of the superhero trilogy 'Brahmastra', announced by Ayan Mukherjee, featuring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna as well as Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra's release date has finally been confirmed and it has been revealed that it will hit the theatres on December 4, 2020.

On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla. The duo was reportedly shooting for the film in Delhi a few months back. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern' alongside Deepika Padukone in the film, which is slated to release in 2021.