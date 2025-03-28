Love him or hate him, you can't ignore him! Orry has dominated our social media feeds and keeps trending every now and then. The who, what, where and how of Orry still remains unknown to the world. From Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Sushmita Sen to Salman Khan, Rihanna and Gauri Khan; Orry has posed with the biggest names of the industry.

Kim is Orry's manager

While many would call him an "influencer", Orry's manager and former actress, Kim Sharma calls him a "social experiment". The question on Orry's origin and what he does remains a mystery and Kim Sharma claims that it has been purposely kept as a hidden fact. Kim is now the Executive Vice President of Dharma Cornerstone Agency and manages a number of celebrities including - Orhan Awatramani.

Mystery around Orry

Now in a recent chat, the 'Mohabbatein' actress has spilled the beans on making Orhan the enigma he is. "So the mystery around Orry is a large part of the strategy that we use to build an enigma. So we never really answer questions around him. I would say, I think he's one of the most successful social experiments that have occurred in the last, recent times. He's an extremely cerebral person, very intelligent, very targeted," she said in an interview with actress Kunickaa Sadanand.

Kim also reasoned that people shouldn't try to put him in the box of an "influencer". The actress urges people to acknowledge that he has moved past the influencer tag and is a celebrity now.

"He's not an influencer, we never say that. He's a celebrity. I think he's moved past a lot of limitations or boundaries or boxes or titles. He's a person of large influence. A celebrity in every sense of the word. He commands as much attention as anybody that's doing anything," she said.