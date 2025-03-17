Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has landed in legal trouble after a video of him and his friends drinking at a religious site in Katra went viral.

Orry, along with seven others, has been booked for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Since alcohol consumption is banned in the region, an FIR has been registered against all eight individuals.

According to an ANI report, "As per police, an FIR was registered against eight people, including socialite influencer Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Katra."

Jammu & Kashmir | As per police, FIR was registered against eight people, including socialite influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Katra — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

Videos of Orry drinking and appearing visibly intoxicated in the hotel have gone viral on social media. Netizens have reacted strongly, with many slamming him for his actions. A section of social media users is demanding his arrest, while others argue that Jammu and Kashmir isn't a dry state and that no legal wrongdoing has occurred.

Vaishno Devi Is Not Your Picnic Spot ? Ek Din Daru Nhi Pita Toh Maut Aa Jati? #vaishnodevi pic.twitter.com/HrD7J5ewqN — Desidudewithsign (@Nikhilsingh21_) March 16, 2025

HOLY SHRINE AREN'T PARTY ZONES!

Bollywood's #Orry &friends drinking alcohol & asking for an egg at #ShriMataVaishnoDevi Katra, where even onion & garlic aren't allowed! Is an insult to Hindu faith!

Demand action against #Orry & hotels serving alcohol! @PoliceReasi @JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/BpBJeNcPc4 — Akarshit Sharma (@Akarshit78) March 16, 2025

Take a look at what netizens have to say:

A user said, "I hope this gets more attention than Ranveer & Samay. I hope we react on things that genuinely need a reaction."

Another mentioned, "Mata Vaishno Devi, a revered pilgrimage site, is NOT a Party Destination. This Bollywood Joker #Orry& friends drinking there is a direct insult to Hindu faith. I urge J&K Govt CM@OmarAbdullah to take action against the hotel for this disgrace to Maa Vaishn

Some users pointed out that Orry drinking in Katra has deeply hurt Hindu sentiments. They believe the backlash should be as intense as it was for social media influencers Ranveer Singh and Saamy Raina.

Another video that has surfaced on social media shows Orry and his team getting a warm welcome.

According to a Times Now report, one of the accused is Anastasila Arzamaskina, a Russian national who accompanied Orry to Katra. The FIR also names Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Arzamaskina as the primary accused. They have been charged with allegedly hurting religious sentiments and violating the District Magistrate's order.

So far, Orry or his team have not responded to the FIR nor released a statement on social media.