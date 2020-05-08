John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were one of the most loved B-town couples and hence when news of the couple parting ways after nine years of dating made headlines, fans were in for a shock. Years later, both John and Bipasha went on to marry their respective partners - Priya Runchal and Karan Singh Grover.

Interestingly, not many are aware that before Bipasha, John was head over heels in love with Riya Sen. According to reports, John and Riya met during the late 90s. Riya was about to make her Bollywood debut with Style while John was not a popular face in films and was only into modelling. They hit it off instantly and started dating. The hunk was apparently so much in love that he wanted to settle down with the gorgeous actress.

But, Riya turned down his proposal as she wanted to make it big in Bollywood and marriage was not in her mind. They eventually broke up and ironically enough, John's career got a boost with his good acting skills and dashing looks. He made his debut with Paap in 2003 and went on work in hit films like Jism, Dhoom, Dostana and others. Riya, on the other hand, was a part of a few unforgettable Bollywood films, although she is quite active in Bengali cinemas.

John and Priya's relation:

In 2014, the Housefull 2 actor married Priya in a hush-hush ceremony Priya is a financial analyst by profession, and the couple has always kept their personal life under wraps. In one of the rare interviews, John revealed that his wife had constantly been his pillar of strength and didn't wish to be in the spotlight of being John Abraham's wife.

He also praised Priya for bringing a lot of maturity to the relationship, a lot of sanity and stability. He credited his banker wife of being the brains behind his football team and production house, both of which need a lot of time and effort.

Riya's marriage:

Daughter of yesteryear actress Moon Moon Sen, Riya, got married to her long-time boyfriend Shivam Tewari, a photography enthusiast in 2017. The wedding was held in Pune and was a hush-hush affair as well with only their close family and friends in attendance.