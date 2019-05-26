Bengali sisters, Riya Sen and Raima Sen, have been setting Instagram on fire with their sizzling photos. The two divas lately have been posting a number of sensual pictures that are making the summer even hotter.

The two Bong actresses are quite active on Instagram, and they keep posting pictures to tease their fans. While Riya appears to be much bolder than Raima, the latter has also been showing her oomph factor with grace.

The duo has been posting some highly sensuous monochrome pictures that are hot enough to make their fans go weak on their knees. Although Riya and Raima do not appear much in Bollywood movies, they have a wide fan-base.

While Raima keeps the comment section shut in most of her sensuous pictures, Riya is not bothered about receiving some nasty comments. The two may not be very popular faces in Bollywood, but the Sen sisters are well known in the Bengali film industry.

Check some of their most sizzling photos on Instagram: