For various reasons, we love Jacqueline Fernandez each time she makes her appearance in a dance video. Be it Chittiya Kalaiya or Genda Phul, this actress can pull off any costume without losing her fanbase. For one of her movies, A Gentleman, Jacqueline Fernandez was practicing pole dancing which was necessary for the music video of Chandralekhaa.

Jacqueline's injury

Unlike what many may think, pole dancing is also a dance form that requires an immense amount of training for flexibility. It requires the effort of holding your body against a pole while not touching your feet in the ground below. For Jacqueline Fernandez, it was a new kind of challenge for her to hold herself upside down. During one of these movements, she slipped down and injured her back.

"It looks beautiful but you know at the same time it requires a lot of strength. When I was done I got this really cool round of applause. It literally was sweat and blood you know," said Jacqueline Fernandez who previously got a lot of fans of the Hindi songs groove to her party tracks such as Beat Pe Booty, Lat Lag Gayee, Ek Do Teen, Genda Phul, Sooraj Dooba Hai.

A Gentleman was the first film where Jacqueline Fernandez had collaborated with Sidharth Malhotra. The film failed to make it big for various reasons, one of them being Sidharth Malhotra's controversial tweet, where he suggested his fans to watch A Gentleman at a time when Gurgaon was facing riots.

On the work front, Jacquline Fernandez was recently seen in the video 'Genda Phul' by Badshah. Although, the Bengali version of the lyrics is originally from a folk song, its fusion with Badshah type rap, only becomes addictive. For now, all other projects in Bollywood have been kept on hold due to the coronavirus scare that has massively started a pandemic worldwide.