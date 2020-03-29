In the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, Badshah dropped his latest track 'Genda Phool' starring Jacqueline Fernandez. It is not Puja but Jacqueline Fernandez has clearly started the fervour. The music video has been directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, who has themed the new song around Durga Pujo. 'Genda Phool', which wanted to bring out some of the best themes about being Bengali, leans of indoor glossy, tram car shoots, and Durga Puja to keep the spirit and theme alive. The tune of ektara, in the midst of rap, remains surprisingly pleasant.

It's difficult to decide whether or not we can like the song. For one, although it tries to be Bengali, ethnically, cinematographically, 'Genda Phool' is more about what Badshah's famous for groovy beats and Punjabi tracks. The Bengali section which is sung by Payal Das makes little sense.

"Boroloker biti lo, lomba lomba chul, lemon mathaye bendhey debo lal genda phool", (get together with the daughter of a rich girl who has long hair and place a marigold in her head.)

Originally this is one of the folk songs of Birbhum, and most of us who grew up listening to it, have heard a completely different version, without raps, and Badshah styled beats. Hence it is difficult to come to a conclusion whether or not the Bengalis have loved it yet.

In a press statement, rapper Badshah said, "Genda Phool has been a special experience for me, this is my attempt at treating the audience with something new and exciting. I feel blessed that I have received so much love and support throughout my journey from the audiences. I have always wanted to make content that is relatable across the globe and here I am with a very special song, 'Genda Phool'. I hope the audience continues to support me in my new journey and likes this new song."

What remains enchanting is Jacqueline Fernandez in her saree-clad look, doing the 'dhunuchi dance' and playing the ektara. For an actress who is famous for dance numbers such as 'Chandralekhaa', 'Chittiya Kalaiya', watching her don a traditional Bengali saree remains a refreshing break. Without losing the fanbase that she has gained for her previous dance numbers, she managed to bring in a new set of fans while successfully pulling off her quintessential Bengali look.

The large bindi, the lengthy neck-piece, the mehendi makes her a completely different avatar.