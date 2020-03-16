Jacqueline Fernandez, who has always been a fitness freak, has posted a video performing her favorite yoga poses. She looked graceful and radiant in her pink frock.

In her first video, she is seen performing 'Surya Namaskar'. She captioned her videos, "Stretch. Keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!"

In the second video, she is seen sitting in a 'Padmasana' position and taking a deep breath. While sharing her yoga videos, Jacqueline advised her fans to make sure they play some good relaxing music while performing yoga. "Make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe!!!" she captioned it.

In the amid of the coronavirus outbreak, Jacqueline shows how one can stay healthy at home by practicing yoga.

The Bollywood diva has maintained her slim and fit body by keeping up with a good diet and regular workouts.

Recently Jacqueline was seen in a music video of the T-Series single Mere angane mein, wherein Asim Riaz of Bigg Boss 13 fame was seen sharing space with her. On the work front, she will be next seen with John Abraham in a thriller film Attack.