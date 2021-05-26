Back in the 90s, Chandrachur Singh was the man who used to make women go weak in the knees. With his power-packed performance in films like Maachis and Josh, one had expected a stellar future ahead for him. But, a few insignificant roles here and there, and the actor just disappeared. It was in 2020 that Singh made a dashing comeback and proved, how he can still swoon women off their feet, including Sushmita Sen.

Now, Singh has revealed that the reason behind his disappearance was him being a single father. The actor has revealed that he is a full-time single father to his son. Since very little is known about Chandrachur's marital life and how he turned into a single father, the news spread like wildfire. The Aarya actor has now revealed that being a single father took up most of his time. He added that he needed to be pretty hands-on and was occupied being a father.

In an interview with TOI, the actor opened up about being a father and called it one of the "toughest jobs". He said, "I don't know. I guess my son would be the best person to answer this question. I believe that I keep learning on the job. Parenting, I think, is one of the toughest jobs. You make mistakes, you have your good moments, you keep learning and try to become better."

Learning social media from son

Chandrachur also spoke about not having a strong social media presence and said he is not too tech-savvy. He added that his son would teach him social media basics now. "I am actually not very skilled at handling social media. My son is going to teach me more about it. It is not my cup of tea so far but there will be a time when I will have much more work and I can then connect with the people about my work. Otherwise, I am not very media savvy," he said.