Popular 90's actor Chandrachur Singh is known for his work in the movie like Macchis, Daag: The Fire, Tere Mere Sapne, Josh and many more. He was last seen in the film Aa Gaya Hero(2017). And he is now making a digital debut and comeback in Bollywood with Sushmita Sen in Ram Madhavni directorial web show 'Aarya'. Being a shy and reserved person, Chandrachur who has always been away from the arc light has also made an account on social media to interact with his fans.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India Chandrachur Singh spoke about his comeback project Aarya, what keeps him away from the media glare, how has the industry changed from his time at work in the '90s till today and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

On getting on board for Aarya

I was waiting for a good project for the longest time, I was in Dehradun with my son for his entrance exam and got a call for the audition of Aarya, I sent my audition video on WhatsApp and that's how I bagged the show. Whenever I select a project I go by my gut feeling and listen to my intuition. The other reason why i gave a nod to the series is that I am a huge admirer of Ram Madhvani's (Director of Aarya) work. I came to know that Sushmita is also a part of Aarya, and we were supposed to work together years ago, but it never happened. So I started believing strongly that some things happen because it is the right time for them to happen. The entire shooting experience for the series has been so wonderful and I am looking forward to its release. I don't think I would get a better opportunity than Aarya to make a comeback.

On being offered web before and what made him stay away from taking up roles

I was busy and occupied on my personal front and wanted to give time to it. Having said that, I was offered shows earlier but nothing actually intrigued me to take up.

On stardom and social media

I am a private person and never really wanted to be there on the social media platform just because everyone is. It was my decision to stay away and not be around for some time. None of my projects was on and despite being away from the films my fans showered me with love and care on various fan clubs that they have created. Now as my show is coming I made my debut on social media yesterday and will talk about my work on it.

Comparing his time at work in the 90s to today

We used to work in very adverse circumstances compared to now. For me, each decade has brought about a change and a challenge, and this decade has had its own perks. Back then things were different, now everything has advanced digitally, technologically. Scripts are very raw and real. Ther eis no typecast, one can explpre a lot. Everything is so fasicnmating during this time. with social media presence, access to so many things.

If he is nervous about his show, as reviews will be out of social pages

As I am coming after a long gap, I am happy and looking forward to the response. Yes, I am nervous too.

Forthcoming projects and genres

I am very excited at the moment and after Aarya I was offered shows but beachuse lockdown everything is on hold. We wrapped up the shoot of Aarya in March. Hopefully, when the lockdown is lifted I will be in a better space to share. I am open to all the genres and would like to explore more.

Aarya is based on the Dutch series Penoza, that features Sushmita in the titular role and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 19.