In an industry, where there is constant pressure and race to be at your fittest best, to see some well-known celeb walking towards the heavier side-of-the-scale is surprising. However, there are few celebs who don't succumb to these industry pressures and carry their weight with equal grace and charm. Let's take a look at 5 celebs who underwent a massive transformation.

Uday Chopra: When Uday Chopra made his debut opposite Shamita Shetty in 'Mohabbatein', he was immediately included in the list of actors with great physique. His well-sculpted body and 1000-watt smile was enough to make women go weak in the knees. After a brief affair with Shamita Shetty during the initial years, the actor was allegedly in a relationship with Nargis Fakhri. Though the duo never made any official comments on it but with his wit-and-humour, Uday kept giving us hints that they were indeed together.

Fardeen Khan: Chocolate boy Fardeen Khan was one of the most good-looking actors the industry had ever seen. Bundlehouse of talent, Fardeen made heads turn with his films like – Khushi and Fida, but, lack of good scripts slowly faded him away from the spotlight. However, needless to say, the love we have for her will never fade away.

Mahima Chaudhary: Mahima Chaudhary became the nation's favourite with her simplicity and beauty in her debut movie – Pardes. Paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima, swept away all the major awards that year. But, few wrong film choices and lack of a good script, made her disappear from the industry.

Harman Baweja: There is no denying the fact that Harman Baweja was one of the actors' people looked forward to when he made his debut in the industry. But, with time, other actors took over Baweja and he was no more under the spotlight.

Chandrachur Singh: Another actor who faded from the industry despite being an acting workshop in himself was Chandrachur Singh.