SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya was rumoured to have walked out of Aakasavani to focus Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR, but he says that he had creative differences with director Ashwin Gangaraju.

SS Karthikeya was making his debut as a producer with Aakasavani, which marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Gangaraju, who worked as an assistant director for Eega and Baahubali franchise. But it was rumoured last week that he had walked out of the period drama to focus more on RRR for which he is working as line producers.

"Right from the pre-production to the shooting, Karthikeya has been overseeing all the activity of Aakasavani meticulously. The shooting schedule of RRR has come to a grinding halt because of the lockdown. So, the filmmakers will have to push themselves once shooting resumes, and Karthikeya will have to allocate more time for the magnum opus," source told Deccan Chronicle.

'Some journeys have to come to an unexpected end'

The sources revealed that he left Aakasavani to focus on RRR movie, which is written and directed by his father SS Rajamouli. "With more work on RRR on the cards, he decided to back off from the Aakasavani project." added the source.

Soon after reading the reports, SS Karthikeya took to his Twitter account to put an end all the speculations. He tweeted May 9, "Some journeys have to come to an unexpected end... Wishing the best to my friend, director @AshwinGangaraju and the entire team on the project. #Aakashavaani."

SS Karthikeya also left the note detailing his work experience with the Aakasavani team and what led to opt out of the movie. He said that he had a great learning experience on the sets of the film and he would always cherish. He realised that he had creative difference with the director and he let his team work as per his vision. He wished them success for their film.

It has been quite an interesting journey so far as a producer. Working on Aakasha-vaani has been one hell of a learning experience that I shall cherish for a lifetime. However, some good sojourns have to end. As much as I was excited about the project and decided to give it my all, I am also equally dedicated to the other project, which I'm working as a Line Producer, and sometimes that prevents the much-deserved time I'd like to dedicate to the film. With an amazing crew in place, progress has been great on the film. However, over time we have realised that the creative vision of the Director and I is different and I felt it would be appropriate to make it easy for the team by handing over the project to someone whose ideas are in sync with the vision of the film. And so, I have passed on the baton to A. Padmanabha Reddy of AU&I Studios Pvt Ltd. I am glad to have been associated with the project so far and wish the best to my dear friend Ashwin and the entire team. It was great working with all of you and I can't wait to watch Aakashavaani! -SS Karthikeya