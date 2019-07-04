After staying away for quite some time, SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya is back on Twitter and he has showered praises on the trailer of Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby and the teaser of Prabhas' Saaho.

SS Karthikeya, who has worked as line producer for the Baahubali film series, often shares his review of movies and their promos on Twitter, where he boasts of 364 followers. His views matter a lot of filmmakers as they help their film reach to more number of people. But he had been staying away from the social media for a couple of months due to some unknown reason.

This morning, SS Rajamouli's son took to his Twitter page to say that he is away from it, but he is following every update in the industry. SS Karthikeya tweeted, "Been away from Twitter for while now - but obviously following everything that's happening. #Saaho Teaser was just mind blowing And films like #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya #Mallesham #Brochevaruevarura entertaining our audience. cont... (sic)."

In his next post, SS Karthikeya showered praises upon Samantha Akkineni and the trailer of her next film Oh Baby. He tweeted, "So much new talent - feels like we are a very rich industry. And then comes the #Baby trailer. @Samanthaprabhu2 just never fails to amaze us. Keep going Sam! Last but not the least - inkoka telugodu national wide janda pathadu. @imvangasandeep ."

SS Karthikeya is currently work in SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan. He says that its shoot is going on at a brisk pace. The Baahubali line producer tweeted, "Telugu cinema and talent shining bright. Keep it coming guys! And meanwhile #RRR update - Shoot going in full swing. Done with very satisfying sequences. Short break for a week now. Love you all."