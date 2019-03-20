A post on social media site was doing rounds citing that Simbu's brother Kuralarasan had taken digs at Suseenthiran over his request to Ajith to enter politics which did not go well with Thala fans, but it has now been revealed that it is the handy work of some miscreant.

Suseenthiran had requested Ajith Kumar to enter politics and bring about change in the 40-year old Dravidian politics. His post on Twitter had met with mixed response, but large section of netizens trolled him for his plea.

Kuralarasan's imposter, with the name 'Kuran Arasan T Rajendar', mocked Suseenthiran's post, while claiming that T Rajendar (Kural's father) would become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Many fans of Ajith, without verifying the account, reacted harshly and criticised Kuralarasan. However, T Rajendar has now clarified that his son has not made such comment.

T Rajendar claims that such fake accounts have been created to tarnish the image of his family members and he is planning to file complaint against such fake impersonators on social media sites.

Many forgot the fact that Kural's brother Simbu is an ardent fan of Thala.

A few days ago, T Rajendar said that the members of his Latchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are interested in contesting in the upcoming election and he will soon announce his decision on contesting the election.

Meanwhile, Kuralarasan, who converted to Islam recently, is rumoured to be marrying his sweetheart in April as per the Muslim customs.