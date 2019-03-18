Suseenthiran has been massively trolled over his tweet, requesting Ajith Kumar to enter politics. The filmmaker had urged the actor to bring about change in Dravidian politics.

In the Tweet written in Tamil, Suseenthiran said that only Ajith can bring change in the 40 years of Dravidian politics. He posted, "I request you to foray into the politics for the people of Tamil Nadu and it is the right moment to join it. I am one among the crores who want you to join the politics,"

While the fans of Ajith welcomed his post, large number of people mocked at his comment despite the actor clearly stating that he is not interested in politics.

Ajith has stayed away from politics and maintained safe distance from politicians who use his popularity for their political mileage. A few years ago, he disbanded his fans club after he discovered their involvement in politics using his name.

However, after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalithaa passed away, rumours were doing rounds that the actor, who shared close relationship with her, would be taking her position in the AIADMK as per her will.

In spite knowing his stand, Suseenthiran went on request Ajith to enter politics. Many have trolled him stating that he was trying to impress the actor to work with him. Many have posted funny memes.

