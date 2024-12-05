Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are now married! The duo got married in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. Several videos and pictures of Sobhita and Naga from the wedding festivities have made its way to social media. A video that has evoked mixed reactions is the video of Naga Chaitanya tying mangalsutra around Sobhita's neck.

The Made In Heaven actress can be seen getting emotional and even wipes her tears. While many feel Sobhita deserves a happily ever after, there are many who are ready to forgive Naga Chaitanya.

"How do you be so happy when you literally build your home on another Woman's tears is something I will never understand. Samantha was literally alone when she needed him the most. She went through her illness alone and now her Dad is no more. This Woman didn't even get the time to heal," a social media user commented.

Social media reactions

"How people move on, literally he did same traditions with samantha... we can feel , he didn't," another social media user commented. "Don't waste your tears for this man.. he has already seen these tears and experienced," a person commented. "Next divorce on the way," another one wrote. "He never thought about Samantha and married other girl," read a comment.

"This proves Man always needs a woman in their life. But women can conquer the world alone," was one more of the comments on the video. However, there were many who sympathised with Sobhita. "This lady deserves a fair chance at love too," read a comment. "Give her a break," another person reasoned. "She deserves happiness," a fan commented.

Nagarjuna shares wedding pic, congratulates the couple

Beaming father-in-law, Nagarjuna Akkineni, took to social media to share the wedding photos of the couple. "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives," he wrote while congratulating the couple.

"This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey," he further added.