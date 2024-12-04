Naga Chaitanya is all set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala in a traditional ceremony at the iconic Annapurna studios in Hyderabad on December 4. There has been a lot of hype and speculation around the wedding- what the bride and groom will be wearing, what the ceremony will look like, and so forth. Amidst all of the excitement, fans and followers happened to stumble upon a picture of him and his ex-wife, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on his Instagram account.

Post their divorce, both Chaitanya and Samantha deleted most of their pictures together from social media. Several media reports had earlier claimed that Chay was the first to delete the pictures. However, netizens noticed that there is still one picture of the two of them together on Chay's Instagram profile.

While some fans were shocked and failed to understand why he would still have a picture with his ex-wife on social media, other netizens chose to believe it was strictly for professional reasons.

Chaitanya had posted this poster from Samantha and his film 'Majili' back in December of 2018 and had captioned it as "A film very special to me for obvious reasons #ChaySam4 .. happy to be starting the year with this .. #Nc17 is #Majili advance happy new year to all of you, it's been a dream working with this team .. see you this Apri."

Fans are not only irked that this picture is still on Chay's Instagram profile but are also annoyed with why he has not edited out the hashtag #ChaySam4, since the couple are no longer together.

While an Instagram user wrote, "Unfair Chay", another wrote, "He kept it because it's his movie poster, he doesn't love her or have any feelings for her. A weak guy!"

Fans also chose to show their sadness and disappointment over the divorce and a couple of them also trolled him for moving on so soon and deciding to get married.

After a few years of dating, Chaitanya and Samantha got married in 2017 and eventually divorced in a matter of four years in 2021.