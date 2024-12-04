And the wait is over as the first photos of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially married!

The first photos of Naga and Sobhita from their wedding have surfaced on social media. Sobhita looks stunning in a golden kanjivaram saree as she adorned traditional gold jewellery and maang tikka.

The bride is seen wearing alta and gajra. In her first photo, Sobhita can be seen joining her hands and carrying out the wedding rituals.

Naga Chaitanya can be seen in traditional pancha paired with kurta. The actor can be seen accompanied by his father Nagarjuna, who is standing beside him with a smile as the actor carries out wedding rituals.

Fans have taken to social media to congratulate couple

Videos of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi entering the venue have gone viral. Other celebs who are most likely to attend the wedding are Mahesh Babu and Namrata, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, Akkineni and Daggubati families, and NTR among others.

Naga Chaitanya's residence is lit up with lights beautiful and colourful lights and flowers as they will soon welcome Sobhita.

Ahead of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding, tight security has been put in place at the venue. In a new video, police can be seen outside the studio established by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Pre-wedding festivities of Naga and Sobhita were held earlier last week. The rituals included Mangalasnanam, Haldi ceremony, and Pelli Kuthuru.