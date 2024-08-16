Sobhita Dhulipala has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate and negativity ever since she got engaged to Naga Chaitanya. The duo got engaged in a traditional ceremony and Nagarjuna announced their union. Welcoming Sobhita to the family, he also wished the couple the best. However, a particular section wasn't too happy with the union.

Many on social media quickly slam Sobhita for getting engaged to Naga Chaitanya. Many urged Samantha Ruth Prabhu to speak up or share her story. It was at the same time that rumours of Samantha allegedly dating director Raj Nidimoru surfaced. The Ooo Antava actress is said to be dating the Family Man director Raj of the Raj and DK fame.

Samantha's cryptic post

Amid all the noise around Samantha's dating life and Sobhita – Naga's engagement, the actress has shared a cryptic post on "peace". Prabhu shared a selfie in a brown sweatshirt. "The museum of peace & quiet," the message on her t-shirt read. Many also commented on her body language and felt that she was flashing her middle finger.

Samantha on facing all time low

Samantha had once spoken about facing a failed marriage and health issues together. "When I hit an all-time low of, well, a failed marriage, and my health and work were getting affected, it was like a triple whammy; boom, boom, boom. You know, people go down for far less than what I endured for the last two years or so," she told Harper's Bazaar.

"During that time, I read about actors who have gone through health issues and made a comeback, or suffered trolling or anxiety. And reading their stories helped me. It gave me strength to know that if they did it, I can, too," she further added.