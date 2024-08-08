After a year of dating, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged. The duo got engaged in a religious ceremony this morning. Nagarjuna confirmed the news of their engagement by sharing adorable family photos. He revealed that the two got engaged at 9: 42 am this morning. He also welcomed Sobhita to the family.

Nagarjuna announces

Nagarjuna wished the newly engaged couple a lifetime of love and happiness. "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple!" Nagarjuna wrote.

The veteran actor further wrote, "Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love." The two pictures shared by Nagarjuna has Sobhita looking like a traditional south indian bride. With beaming smiles and positivity all around, the couple looked madly-in-love.

When Sobhita spoke about being a sad clown in love

"My physicality might make me seem like I'm a hard-a**. Strong. Cold. Independent. And the work that I've done probably supports that theory. But I'm actually quite the opposite. I'm just a sad clown. I find such joy in being less. I've just become a lot less needy. I truly believe that the purest emotion in the world is devotion," the Made In Heaven actress had once said in an interview about being in love.

"Have I experienced that? I don't think I'm so devoid of ego that I can experience that but I believe there's so much beauty in being able to, I don't know, just dissolve into someone?" she had further said.