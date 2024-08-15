Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the biggest names in South Indian cinema today, found herself embroiled once again amidst speculation surrounding her personal life in recent times while they said ex-husband Naga Chaitanya got engaged with actress Sobhita Dhulipala just days ago. Now, rumours are swirling that Samantha may have found love again—this time with Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK.

It all started on Reddit and fans went wild over social media following the accused affair between Samantha and Raj. The two came together for Citadel: Honey Bunny a much-awaited series where Samantha acts next to Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. For Samantha's digital career, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., have been instrumental. The Family Man 2 was directed by them and featured Raji as an antagonist played by her for which she was critically acclaimed.

However, some reports were suggesting that Sam and Raj could be having an affair. These new revelations have shattered many in show business because of his perceived strong family life.

Some of fanatics are divided over this issue. While some people are happy after breaking up with Naga Chaitanya in 2021; others find it difficult to believe such a scenario at all. Their wedding happened back in 2017 and it was highly celebrated within the southern Indian film industry before their separation came as a shocker to many people involved here.

Since their breakup, Samantha has dedicated herself to her career, getting challenging parts that have shown off her versatility as an actress. Her performance in The Family Man 2 heralded a shift for the better, with critics praising it and it cemented her position in online entertainment. Reuniting with Raj and DK on Citadel: Honey Bunny, seemed like a natural step forward for the actress since they had successfully worked together in the past.

To add fire to these rumours are reports of Raj's growing love for Samantha. They were frequently spotted together during their promotional events of Citadel: Honey Bunny, leading to more speculations. No one ever heard anything from Samantha or Raj regarding these allegations and this increased curiosity.

Samantha is also busy with her upcoming movie Rakt Brahmand alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film which is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Raj and DK has already created much hype about it. There are fans who believe that those rumours are probably mere publicity stunt because they think both Samantha and Raj Nidimoru use them just to promote some forthcoming projects.

As such, whether these allegations hold water or not, Samantha Ruth Prabhu remains a force to reckon with in the Indian entertainment industry. Her strength of character and commitment towards her work have won her loyal followers while her journey still fascinates many people around the globe.

At present, no confirmation has been made regarding claims that she is dating Raj Nidimoru; hence, awaiting an official statement can only clear things up once and for all but until then, Samantha's tale is far from over infact she remains an interesting personality in this industry too