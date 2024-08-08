'She's Hot': Nagarjuna called future daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala 'attractive' resurfaces as Naga Chaitanya, sobhita get engaged [Watch]

On August 8, 2024, popular actor Naga Chaitanya got engaged to long-time girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala. The first photos of their engagement have grabbed the headlines. The engagement photos of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were shared by Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna.

When Nagarjuna called Sobhita Dhulipala 'Hot'

Amid Chaitanya's engagement rituals, an old video on Reddit has viral in which Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna during promotional events from the 2018 film Goodachar called Sobhita Dhulipala 'hot'. At that, he didn't know that in the coming years, she would be his daughter-in-law.

Take a look at the video: Nagarjuna called Sobhita Dhulipala hot

During a promotional event talking about Sobhita, Nagarjuna said, "Okay, Sobhita Dhulipala, she was so good. I mean, I should not say it like this, she was hot in the film. Without... I mean, there is something so attractive about her."

And now cut to 2024, Nagarjuna welcomes Sobhita in her family, sharing pictures on social media, he wrote"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8A beginning of infinite love."

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. ?… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

Chaitanya and Samantha got married in 2017 and got separated in 2021.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They first met on the sets of the romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and started dating soon. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and separated legally 2021.