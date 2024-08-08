After Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor. Riteish Deshmukh is currently hosting Bigg Boss Marathi 5, the Marathi season features 16 celebrities and social media influencers. In the first week contestant Purushottam Dada was eliminated from the reality show.

Nikki Tamboli adds a dash of drama and glamour in BB S 5 Marathi

However, among several contestants, it was Nikki Tamboli who is creating a ruckus inside the house. She is amping up the glam and drama quotient in the industry. Nikki was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14 which was aired in Hindi, however, Nikki Tamboli 's verbal altercation with inmates has garnered headlines.

In one of the episodes Nikki clashed with co-contestant Varsha Usgaonkar and other housemates, resulting in multiple heated arguments.

Riteish during the weekend ka Vaar reprimanded Nikki for her disrespectful attitude towards Varsha, a respected senior actress in the Marathi film industry.

Fans lauded Riteish for handling Nikki's issue in a dignified manner, she even apologized to the Maharashtrians for her behaviour. Bigg Boss's ardent fans lauded the way Riteish Deshmukh handled the issues inside the house and even his hosting skills.

A Reddit post read, "Ritesh is 100x better than Anil Kapoor, saw his WKW aka Bhaucha Dhakka in BB Marathi and the way he handled Nikki was way better than Anil Kapoor handled any issue in BB OTT3. If not Salman, Ritesh should be the host of the next OTT Season."

A user commented I'm still unable to understand why AK looked so clueless while presenting the trophy to Sana in the finale."

Another mentioned, " I saw his reel. I had the same thought. Every time Anil Kapoor showed his fake fury on wkv, I literally laughed."

The third one opined, "Ritesh watches the show too, I've seen his BB tweets on Twitter for years."

15 housemates remain in the Bigg Boss Marathi house – Varsha Usgaonkar, Yogita Chavan, Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar, Suraj Chavan, Dhananjay Powar, Nikki Tamboli, Paddy Kamble, Shubhankar Tawde, Manasi Naik, Abhijeet Sawant, Irina Rudakova, to name a few.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5, airs every night at 9 PM, exclusively on Colors Marathi and anytime on the OTT platform, JioCinema.