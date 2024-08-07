Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor wrapped up on august 2, Sana Makbul was emerged as the winner and took home the trophy and money. However, the season failed to entice the masses and didn't even keep the audiences hooked. However, a popular trio grabbed headlines inside the BB house namely Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. Armaan was accused of promoting polygamy.

After getting out of BB house, Payal Malik, the first wife of Armaan Malik, said in a vlog in July 2024 that she would divorce Armaan and was done with polygamy. However, a few days later, she said in another vlog that she would not divorce Armaan and would rather die. She also apologized to Kritika Malik, Armaan's other partner, for her previous statement, stating that she was depressed after reports about her relationship with Armaan.

Armaan and Kritika claimed that all three of them would happily stay with them.

However, on Monday, Armaan Malik and Payal Malik in a colla post shared a cosy picture. As soon as the image went viral, Payal was slammed by the Internet for doing so, after announcing divorce openly.

In the post, Payal is wearing a striped outfit while Armaan is seen dressed in his casual best. They simply dropped a pair of emojis in the caption.

Unfollow Payal, fake, attention-seeking family

A user wrote, "She is playing with the public 's emotions unfollow Payal Malik."

Another said, "Wasn't she supposed to divorce."

The third one said, "Divorce was only drama."

The fourth one mentioned, "Divorce nhi liya.." (Didn't she take divorce).

About BB OTT 3

While Payal was eliminated first, Armaan walked out of the show during the finale week. Kritika was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss OTT 3. The trio is still receiving hate.

Kritka on Payal's divorce: What did Kritka say?

Talking to the press, Kritika said in Hindi, "I did not believe Payal's statement because I was inside the Bigg Boss house for 40 days and all of a sudden, when someone tells you this piece of information about Payal announcing her divorce... it was so shocking to me that it lead to my breakdown for two days. I was emotionally down, and was trying to figure out things by myself. I was trying to make my heart realise that this might be true or even false. "

She also added, "I wanted to come out and talk to Payal directly. So when I came out of the Bigg Boss house, the first thing I did was to ask Payal on the stage at the finale if she was okay and she said yes. That's all. The rest of the discussion will happen later."