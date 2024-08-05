Popular television actress Nia Sharma is known for her risqué sartorial choices. The actor is often trolled for flaunting her assets in bold outfits. Amid heavy trolling, she remains unabashed, and unfiltered and often talks about her body and doesn't shy away from wearing what suits her best.

Once again on Sunday, Nia was brutally trolled for her choice of outfit. The actor was seen attending a party and she was all smiles while posing for paparazzi before entering the venue.

Nia Sharma opted for a bralette top with a plunging neckline

Nia opted for a bralette top with a plunging neckline, It had a thin strap and textured flower detail at the front. The actress completed her look with black harem pants and stiletto boots.

Netizens trolled her for her fashion choices and called her 'Vulgur and shameful'

A user wrote, "She forgot to wear a shirt?"

Another said, "No dressing sense"

The third one said, "Awful, disgusting fashion sense"

The fourth one said, "It'll be nice if she wears a shirt as well."

Nia took to her Instagram and shared a slew of inside videos and pictures from the party that she attended last night.

Work front

Nia is currently seen in the daily soap Suhagan Chudail and in the reality show Laughter Chefs.

She has Nia been a part of shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4. In 2020, she won Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. In the same year she participated in Jhlaka Dikhhla Jaa 10.