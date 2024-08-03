On Friday, August 2, 2024, two films released in theatres. One is Ajay Devgn and tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh. Both the films failed to impress the audiences and fell flat at the box office.

Let's take a look at the box-office numbers

On day 1 Ajay Devgn's film collected Rs 2.9 crore whereas Janhvi Kapoor's opened at only Rs 1.75 crore.

Ulajh, had an overall occupancy of 18 per cent with almost 20.78 per cent of people catching its night show. In Mumbai, where there were 293 shows, the occupancy observed was 13.75 per cent. In Delhi and NCR, the occupancy was 11.75 per cent with 343 shows.

To note, Ulajh got a lesser number of shows as it clashed with Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Main Kahan Dum Tha.

After the release, Gulshan took to his X handle to open up about the performance, writing, "'Word Of Mouth' is the Mt Everest of publicity. It can't be created without the organic support of the audience. This is what every movie in the cinemas hopes & prays. #Ulajh is in cinemas today."

Competition from Deadpool and Wolverine

Both the films are facing competition from Deadpool and Wolverine released in cinemas last week and are running successfully on their second weekend.

Amid Ajay's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi's Ulajh, on its second Friday, Deadpool and Wolverine made Rs 4.25 crore, which is more than Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha combined.

Meanwhile, Ajay's Shaitaan and Tabu's Crew were both hits this year, together grossing over Rs 200 crore in India. Additionally, their previous collaboration, Drishyam 2, was a massive success, earning over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Director Neeraj Pandey is known for his successful films in the past like A Wednesday, Baby, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and many more. With Ajay and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Neeraj's this film has failed to attract movie-goers.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is Ajay Devgn's worst opener in 15 years and has collected less money than Akshay Kumar's Sarfira

Bollywood's female-centric film

Ulajh's performance is at par with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas which was released in 2023. Kangana's film made Rs 1.2 crore on its opening day and made Rs 4.1 crore during its theatrical run.