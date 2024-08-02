Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha were released in theatres. The film is clashing with Janhvi Kapoor's Uljha. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar, Sayaji Shinde. The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey.

The on-screen chemistry of Tabu and Ajay Devgn's chemistry falls flat

The film shows Krishna and Vasudha being separated by circumstance, they meet two decades later for one last time and what follows is drama, mystery and suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Auron me kaha dum tha review -



Gripping thriller with strong performances and masterful direction. Unique storyline, balanced pacing, and a shocking climax make it a must-watch.



4.5/5 ⭐#AjayDevgn #AuronMeinKahanDumTha pic.twitter.com/5SRrFxvfah — filmy collection (@KholwalSanju) August 2, 2024

The musical love saga is set in 2000–2023. From drama, suspense, mystery and romance the film's powerful climax is to watch out for.

Movie-goers who have watched the film have dropped the initial reviews on social media. Despite the anticipation, it seems that Tabu and Ajay's movie has failed to impress the audience.

#AuronMeinKahanDumTha



⭐️⭐️½



Decision to cast Shantanu and #SaieeManjrekar as the young #AjayDevgn-#Tabu was a major misstep tht truly destroyed the film.



Good music. Director’s intentions were right, execution fell short. Good acting by the lead pair and Jimmy Shergill. — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) August 2, 2024

A user wrote, "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a slow and boring film that suffers due to lack of meat in the story and a predictable."

3.5/5 ⭐#AjayDevgn #AuronMeinKahanDumTha pic.twitter.com/xLPEJF9jBy — Girish✨ (@Girish__23) August 2, 2024

The second one mentioned, "Outdated, Please guys don't waste your money on this serial...No screenplay, worst story, zero chemistry between #AjayDevgn & Tabu."

Audience After See This movie ??

Request Cinema Owners ????#AjayDevgan pic.twitter.com/TX5ul9yrpq — Abhishek Choudhary (@Abhishek140520) August 2, 2024

The fourth one mentioned, "AuronMeinKahanDumTha is a fine film about true love and relationships over some time the only thing that stays alive is love #ShantanuMaheshwari #SaiManjerekar #Tabu are good but #AjayDevgn is brilliant."

The fifth one said, "Boring and flop, lousy film."

Before Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay and Tabu have starred together in films including Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, and Drishyam 2.