Seems like the drought of Bollywood is nearly over. The last successful film which minted over Rs 500 crore was Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in 2023; the entire year 2024 didn't see any film crossing Rs 300 crore. However, it is Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD that has shaken up the box office and has minted Rs 500 crore. The film has been garnering rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

The film was released on Friday and it's been merely six days and the film has shattered all box-office records.

Kill to release on July 5, 2024

This Friday, July 5, 2024, two films were supposed to be released, one of them being Karan Johar's gruesome blood bath action film Kill and the second one is Ajay Devgn and Tabu's romantic drama, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's release date postponed; amid success of Deepika Padukone, Big B, Prabhas's Kalki

However, with the ongoing success of Kalki, the makers of, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha have postponed the film, citing requests from exhibitors and distributors.

Taking to Instagram, NH STUDIOZ shared a post. It read, "Dear friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon." The caption read, "The wait is a little longer... #AuronMeinKahanDumTha."

The release date hasn't been announced.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer, which started with Ajay Devgn's (Krishna) voiceover as he talks about love and says that no one can separate his love. Tabu (Vasudha) essays the role of Ajay Devgn's love interest in the film.

The trailer also sees Shantanu Maheshwari essaying the role of a young Ajay, romancing the character of younger Tabu (essayed by Saiee Manjrekar).

The trailer lauded by fans

Jimmy Sheirgill is also part of the film. Neeraj Pandey's directorial promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

The original soundtrack of the film was created by Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem. The lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia.