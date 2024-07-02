Billionaires Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to commence on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai. The third pre-weddings have already begun and the soon-to-be bride and groom have been attending the festivities in traditional outfits.

On Sunday, the Radhika and Anant Anant visited the Krishna Kali temple in Neral, Maharashtra, where he performed a havan ceremony to seek divine blessings.

Speaking about his visit, Anant expressed his reverence, stating, "Bohot accha mandir sthapit kia hai. Mein shadi se pehle nimantran dene aaya hu aur mata ji ka, aur har ek sthapit bhagwan ka aashirwad lene aaya hu (The temple is very good. I have come here to invite the Gods and seek their blessings.)"

He was accompanied by his fiancée Radhika Merchant, sister Isha Ambani, and brother-in-law Anand Piramal.

The videos and pictures have now gone viral on social media.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples

On Tuesday, Ambanis hosted a mass wedding as part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant and was Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani.

Nita Ambani at the event said, "I give my blessing to all these couples. 'Shubh-lagna' ceremonies of Anant & Radhika begin today with today's mass wedding even."

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani present at the mass wedding of the underprivileged being organised as part of the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/CbHUMUZvZe — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

The mass wedding took place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Thane, where more than 800 people were present representing the couples' families.

Several videos have surfaced on social media.

#Watch: On the mass-wedding event organised as part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani says, "I give my blessing to all these couples. 'Shubh-lagna' ceremonies of Anant & Radhika begin today… pic.twitter.com/qCInHPbloo — Firstpost (@firstpost) July 2, 2024

Who wore what

Nita looked radiant in a red saree, while Isha Ambani wore sharara set by Harpreet and Rimple. Shloka Mehta wore a ghagra designed by Mayyur Girotra.

Nita and Mukesh gave each couple gold ornaments, including mangalsutras, wedding rings, and nose rings, along with silver ornaments like toe rings and anklets. Additionally, each bride received a cheque of Rs 1,00,001 lakh as her 'streedhan.'

They even gifted the couple kitchen and home essentials.

The couples were also provided with groceries and household items for a year, which included 36 essential items, utensils, appliances like a gas stove, mixer, and fan, as well as a mattress and pillows.

According to reports, a grand dinner was organised, and guests enjoyed witnessing the traditional Tarpa dance performed by the Warli Tribe, adding a culturally rich experience to the evening.

After the wedding was over the newlyweds sought blessings from Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

About pre-weddings

The Ambanis had arranged two lavish pre-wedding celebrations for Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March and the other was on a cruise ship from Italy to France.