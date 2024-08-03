'Slow, disaster, flop': Janhvi Kapoor disappoints; Gulshan Devaiah & Roshan Mathew steal the show in spy thriller [Ulajh Twitter Review]

On August 2, Friday two films were released in theaters, one was Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh and the second movie of 2024 was released alongside Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

After Mr and Mrs Mahi, the movie Ulajh is Janhvi's second release this year.

About the film

Ulajh is the story of Suhana Bhatia (Janhvi Kapoor), an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer who's appointed as the Deputy High Commissioner of the High Commission of India in London. Her colleagues dislike her as she got the position because of her family. As the story moves forward, she falls head over heels in love with Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a Michelin Star chef, but things turn around when things disturb her personal and professional life.

This becomes so serious that it becomes a matter of national security. As Ulajh clashed with Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, both films didn't fare well at the box office.

However, movie-goers who have watched the film have mixed responses to Janhvi Kapoor's film. Some lauded the actor for her action-packed emotional role. While some dubbed it as a 'major flop'

The screenplay isn't thrilling and it becomes predictable at one end. The film has loopholes and the characters aren't strong enough to hold the audience. The patriotism and twists don't entice the movie-goers.

#Ulajh



⭐️⭐️



A thriller that’s too predictable.#GulshanDevaiah steals the show in a film meant to highlight #JanhviKapoor as the lead. That says it all.

Director tries to keep the story tight but forgets to maintain the plot’s seriousness. Below avg music, good camerawork. — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) August 2, 2024

Janhvi got a thumbs-up from her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor.

One of the users wrote, "Ulajh makes for an engaging watch despite its flaws. Janhvi Kapoor pulls off a convincing act, especially coming into her own in the climax. #GulshanDevaiah & #RoshanMathew pull in impressive performances."

It's already #Ulajh intermission. It's very intriguing. Wasn't expecting this .

Excited to see what unfolds in second half pic.twitter.com/CmYWEiJffY — shyam kumar (@shyamku03531927) August 2, 2024

The second one mentioned, "Janhvi Kapoor needs to improve a lot more than she thinks, she flaunts her glamour but it didn't save her."

Marking my monthly return to Twitter/X only to give @gulshandevaiah his flowers! He puts the 'A' in Actor. Criminally good in #Ulajh just endlessly watchable. Emoting in more ways than one. More of this pls! #UlajhReview — Sushri Sahu (@SushriSahu) August 2, 2024

The third one wrote, "Potential squandered by a middling screenplay The film had all the elements to be a tight-knit espionage thriller but it progresses to become too convoluted. A solid ensemble is in many ways wasted, with only fleeting moments of brilliance."

Please go watch the movie, it's really good and unique. DO NOT MAKE THIS ANOTHER BOLLYWOOD FILM that you'll discover on OTT and regret not watching in theatres. #ULAJH https://t.co/YEz2sVTX6i — Radha (@SupremacyJanhvi) August 2, 2024

The fourth one said, "The Number of Plastic Surgeries: Acting Skills. ZERO. No wonder her Performance in every movie is as Fake & plastic as she looks. Ulajh is just WORST."

The fifth one said, "A thriller that's too predictable. Gulshan Devaiah steals the show in a film meant to highlight #JanhviKapoor as the lead. That says it all. The director tries to keep the story tight but forgets to maintain the plot's seriousness. Below avg music, good camerawork."