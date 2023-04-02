From Shah Rukh Khan's electrifying performance to Alia Bhatt shaking a leg with Rashmika Mandanna, the NMACC launch event grabbed even more headlines on day 2. Veteran actress Rekha also walked the red carpet looking nothing less than a vision. It was difficult to take our eyes off the Khoobsurat actress who arrived at the venue in her trademark kanjeevaram saree and gold jewellery.

Several videos and pictures from the event featuring Rekha have been doing the rounds on social media. Many on social media felt that Nita Ambani ignored Rekha at the event and even refused to pose with her.

Social media comments

"Nita didn't wan pic with rekha ji," one user wrote.

"Nita Ambani apne aap kitni down to earth dikha rhi hai but vo hai nhi tabhi to Rekha ji ko ignore kar rhi hai pic lene se sath me jaise khi ki maharani ho (Nita Ambani is trying to show herself as a down to earth person but she is not as she is ignoring rekha and even refusing to pose with her for pic)," another user wrote.

"Paps are asking Nita ambani for pic with rekha she ignored," a social media user commented.

"Continuously ignoring Rekha ji," another social media user commented.

"Why not pose with Rekha ji?" a netizen asked.

However, we feel, Nita Ambani and Rekha remained on the red carpet for a while and the short video only reflects a bit of what happened. If one looks at the video carefully, right at the beginning, the two ladies seem to be sharing a warm hug.

What really went down

In other videos doing the rounds on social media, we saw the two ladies - Rekha and Nita Ambani not only posing together but also sharing a long hug. So all the conjectures around Nita Ambani ignoring Rekha are baseless and untrue. And those worried about Rekha being ignored, need to hold their horses.