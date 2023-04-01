The Ambani family's NMACC launch event was as big as it could get! From political bigwigs to the most powerful celebs of the industry; everything marked their attendance at the do. And needless to say, netizens have found enough scoop to keep themselves busy for the next few days. On one hand what caught everyone's attention was the camaraderie between Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra and on the other, Ranveer Singh being royally ignored by celebs.

What went down

In a video doing the rounds, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar are spotted standing together. It is at this point that Karan is seen talking to Deepika while Ranveer is seen being his extroverted, high energy self. What raised everyone's eyebrows was how KJo royally ignored Ranveer. Not just this, many even went on to add how Priyanka too seemed to ignore Ranveer and went ahead to greet Johar.

Social media reacts

Karan was later seen planting a kiss at the Befikre actor's cheeks. "Ranveer being royally ignored," one user wrote. "Ranveer you poor chap," another user wrote. "Both Karan and Priyanka ignored Ranveer," a netizen commented. "Ranveer getting ignored af," another netizen commented. "Ranveer's ignored days going on," a social media user wrote. "why is everyone ignoring ranveer?" another social media user commented.

Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and many others made their presence felt at the event.