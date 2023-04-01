Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar's camaraderie at the NMACC launch event has raised many eyebrows. This comes barely a few days after Priyanka had said in an interview that she pushed to a corner by some Bollywood people.

Kangana Ranaut and many on social media were quick to conclude that she was referring to Karan Johar. Amid all this, PeeCee's bonding video with KJo at the NMACC launch event has turned many heads.

Social media irked

"She is just faking it for the heck of it," one user wrote. "She is soo good at faking it. Everyone knows KJo ruined her Bollywood career," another user wrote. "PC is actually gossiping about karan johar in jonas ears," a netizen commented. "After reading Priyanka's story felt so bad for her, horrible "Bullywood" industry..glad she found her forever happiness and stuck to her work ethics! Like someone else mentioned, unfortunately for her she really has to fake it at these functions," another netizen commented.

The unending reactions

"Karan saying plz call me to hollywood, priyanka saying can't so sorry u got everything fake..ur joker," a social media user wrote. "Bollywood and there unnatural good behaviour, all are just so good in acting in real world also," another social media user commented. "how wonderfully they are faking it," was one of the many more comments on the video doing the rounds.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert, the Bajirao Mastani actress had revealed that she had beef with people and was pushed to a corner. Sharing one of the news articles, Kangana had then written on social media, "This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of the film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."