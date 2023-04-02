After the grand launch of the NMACC in Mumbai, the Ambanis hosted an even bigger and better second day of the launch event. Many new faces made their presence felt at the event and we got to witness a number of Hollywood top guns walking the red carpet as well. However, what caught our eye was a number of mother-daughter duos who grabbed the limelight at the grand event.

Gauri Khan – Suhana Khan: Gauri Khan arrived looking nothing less than a goddess on the red carpet. She was accompanied by her son, Aryan Khan and daughter, Suhana Khan. The trio turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes and grabbed all the limelight.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Aaradhya Bachchan: Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was joined by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Decked up in traditional wear, the two looked stunning at the red carpet.

Shweta Bachchan – Navya Naveli: After being absent on day 1, Shweta Bachchan made her presence felt with her stylish avatar on day 2. She was accompanied by her daughter, Navya Naveli. The two ladies not only made heads turn but also posed happily for the shutterbugs.

Kajol – Nysa: Another pair we missed on day 1 but got to see on day 2 was that of Kajol and her daughter, Nysa. The two were seen in white and dazzled the red carpet with their mega-watt smiles.

For more updates and scoops on NMACC Day 2, keep reading this space.