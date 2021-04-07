Amid the second round of success of Zack Snyder's Justice League, a fresh report says that Gal Gadot did not agree with director Joss Whedon's take on the DC Comics franchise after he got replaced by Zack Snyder in 2017.

In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ray Fisher who played Cyborg in the franchise has opened up about the indignities he suffered on the sets of the superhero film under Whedon and Warner Bros leadership at the time.

The news report also revealed about an alleged clash that took place between Gal Gadot and Joss Whedon. Originally, he had been hired to finish the project when Snyder had to exit from the film after the death of his daughter.

The report further mentioned that Ray Fisher had not been the only one to disagree with Whedon's perception. The report quoted a source and said that Gadot also had her concerns since she had issues about her character being more aggressive than her stand-alone film Wonder Woman, which had been directed by Patty Jenkins. Gal Gadot had her interest to make the characters flow from one film to another since Justice League had released in the same year as Wonder Woman.

The clash reportedly took place when Gal decided to push back on some new dialogue that was introduced by Whedon. The director had then threatened to harm her career and had disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

The interview had been purely from the perspective of Ray Fisher. In a statement to the publication, Gadot has said, "I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner."

Earlier too the actress had said in Los Angeles Times, "I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with him, which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."