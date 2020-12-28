Diana Prince and her warrior women clan from Amazon are officially returning to the big screen for a third time with yet another Wonder Woman movie. The Wonder Woman 1984 movie sequel will be written and directed by Patty Jenkins and will feature Gal Gadot in the leading role. However, there are several viewers who seem unhappy about having a sexist storyline in Wonder Woman 2 and hoping that Wonder Woman 3 would not follow the same mistakes.

As per the latest report from Variety, Warner Bros. and DC Extended Universe are reportedly planning to make yet another superhero movie starring Gal Gadot in the leading role. The announcement comes right after Wonder Woman 1984 was released in the theaters and streaming service HBO Max on Christmas Day 2020.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich, via Variety.

The first Wonder Woman movie was released in 2017 and grossed over $821 million worldwide against a production budget of $150 million. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, several viewers opted to watch Wonder Woman 1984 from the comfort of their home, the movie collected $16.5 million from the North American theaters, making it the best opening weekend to date during the times of Coronavirus. The movie's box-collection is better than Christopher Nolan's Tenet movie, which acquired $12 million in the United States.

Wonder Woman 1984 helmed a sexist movie:

That being said, there are several viewers who are not happy with the announcement of a new Wonder Woman movie.

Right after the announcement, several users pointed out that Wonder Woman 1984 has been a sexist movie. One user tweeted, "Can't get over how stupid & creepy the whole 'Steve possesses a stranger's body & Diana is pretty much cool with it' story is. If this was Spiderman bringing back Gwen's ghost to have some nonconsensual possession sex, there's no way it'd have made it past the first draft."

While another user pointed out the CGI used in Wonder Woman 1984 seemed like a used-up attire from a highly controversial Cat movie. The user pointed on Twitter that "Wonder Woman 1984 was really bad and I'm mad I bought an HBO Max sub for it. It was sexist, racist, and was the plot of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, and Cheetahs costume looked like it was leftover from the movie Cats."

As of now, it is not yet revealed when the pre-production of Wonder Woman 3 will begin. Meanwhile, check out how you can stream Wonder Woman 1984 for free on HBO Max.