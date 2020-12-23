Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 has finally released in theaters and is garnering generally positive reviews from critics. However, this DC Extended Universe movie could have been more in terms of the narrative that will leave several cinephiles wanting more.

Wonder Woman 1984 plot:

As earlier mentioned, Wonder Woman 1984 shows Gal Gadot portraying Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, who teams up with her past love as they face off against Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.

In the DC comics, Maxwell Lord IV is depicted as a shrewd and powerful businessman who is the founder of Lord Technologies and distrusts many government agencies and superheroes. Pedro Pascal does all the justice that he can do in this cinematic adaptation, given the little screen presence he received.

Alongside Maxwell Lord, Diana fights Cheetah, described as the less actively developed woman who needed emotional reform by a loving leader in the comics.

Wonder Woman 1984 review:

When Wonder Woman was released in 2017, it was a great watch for all the DC fans who had been watching pretty dark superhero movies like Batman vs. Superman or Man of Steel. The film was refreshing as it hit all the right chords. It has excellent direction, outstanding performance, and a narrative that made many believe that Diana Prince is way better than any female superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Things, however, changes with Wonder Woman 1984. In this Christmas 2020 release, you will find that Gal Gadot radiates goodness, light, and hope that resonates with her character. However, there were several aspects to the movie that could have offered much more to the audience.

The disappointing part of Wonder Woman 1984 is the screenplay. Several scenes in the movie actually feel like that it belongs to a movie that was released back in the 80s as it offers a superhero world but does not deliver the satisfaction that the fans expect from the writing front.

In short, Wonder Woman 1984 still brings a freshness and humor that we all need in these challenging times. It won't come close to the 2017 release, but one can definitely watch it for Gal Gadot.