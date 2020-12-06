DCEU fans still have to wait a couple of weeks to watch Wonder Woman 1984 in the theater or on HBO Max, but the early reactions are finally out.

Gal Gadot's superhero movie is considered one of the finest DCEU projects in recent years, and as per the critics, the film is a super blast and a must-watch if you are an ardent follower of DCEU movies.

Wonder Woman 1984 movie is directed by Patty Jenkins and features Pedro Pascal playing Max Lord and Kristen Wig, portraying Cheetah. The film follows the life of Diana Prince during the Cold War of 1984, where Wonder Woman comes into conflict with two formidable foes -- media businessmen Maxwell Lord and a friend-turned-enemy Barabara Ann Minerva while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 movie is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on December 16, 2020, and on December 25 on HBO Max.

This is what critics have to say on Wonder Woman 1984 movie:

Comicbook.com's Davis wrote, "I've seen #WonderWoman1984! @PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars!"

Fandango's Erik Davis shared the same feelings when he tweeted that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 is an "absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional complement to the first film, it's stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC's best sequels. I was in tears when it ended."

IGN's Terri Schwartz wrote that he was the lucky one to attend the Wonder Woman 1984 movie screening, adding, "I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince."