Gal Gadot is currently busy promoting her upcoming DCEU movie, Wonder Woman 1984. During the press rounds, she recently spoke about Ray Fisher's allegations over Justice League misconduct and also talked about that infamous "Imagine" video that she made during the early days of Coronavirus quarantine.

"Imagine" video controversy:

Along with Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Lynda Carter, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot made a cringe-worthy cover of John Lennon's "Imagine." The now infamous video also featured Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Chris O'Dowd, Will Ferrell, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, and others. What began with a fun collaboration turned out to be a disaster for Gal Gadot as several other celebrities and fans mocked it.

After Gal Gadot's "Imagine" video surfaced online, many fans simply branded it as a tone-deaf work. Things went out of hand to this extent that Kristen Wiig reportedly sent apology text to Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan and Sarah Silverman for getting them involved with the stint.

Check out Gal Gadot's "Imagine" video below:

Gal Gadot has now finally addressed the infamous "Imagine" video during her interaction with the Los Angeles Times.

Gadot told the media outlet that she wanted to share her love and tell everyone that we all are in this together (the pandemic has put everyone under lockdown for several months), but her good deeds didn't work out the way she had imagined.

"I have such a thick skin from being in this industry since I was 18. I know you can never please everyone, and someone is always going to have something to say. So I'm just going to speak my truth and be authentic to me. That's all I can do," she added.

Wonder Woman 1984 details:

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot will soon be seen reprising her role in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984. On December 15, 2020, the movie premiered via the DC FanDome virtual platform and will be released in theaters right on Christmas Eve 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984 will also start streaming on HBO Max in the United States from December 25, 2020. In India and other territories, the movie is scheduled to release on December 16, 2020.