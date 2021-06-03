The Salman Khan – KRK controversy has kept everyone on tenterhooks. And now, a new name in the legal soup has made it even murkier. After being faced with a defamation case by Salman Khan, KRK alleged that 'Govinda bhai' was supporting him. However, KRK's statement raised many eyebrows as Govinda and Salman Khan have been one of the thickest friends in the industry. After much speculations, Govinda has finally clarified his stance on the matter.

"I read some media reports about me backing KRK. I am not in touch with KRK for years altogether -- no meetings, no phone calls, and no messages. It could be some other person by the same name as I am not being tagged in the tweet. In fact, the self-proclaimed critic had spoken and written unfit statements about me and my movies in the past," Govinda told IANS.

Govinda calls it an 'agenda'

The actor further said that earlier a certain film critic had also added his name in the whole Kartik Aaryan recent controversy. He added that he is not aware of the exact problem between Salman and KRK but his name has been dragged into the matter. "A similar attempt was made by another film critic Komal Nahata, who also took my name in an issue concerning Kartik Aaryan losing a couple of films. Both the attempts seem like an agenda by a demented mind aimed to create nuisance amidst the unprecedented pandemic times."

The defamation suit

Earlier, there were reports of Salman Khan having slapped KRK with a defamation suit. Kamaal R Khan had taken to social media and thanked 'Govinda bhai' for helping him out. He had tweeted, "Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won't disappoint you!" Salman Khan's legal team has said that the suit was filed as KRK "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."