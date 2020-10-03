Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that world powers like the United States, the United Kingdom, and China are well aware of alien existence. According to these conspiracy theorists, these countries, with the help of aliens are developing advanced technology that is helping them stay as unquestionable forces in the world. Adding up the heat to these seemingly unbelievable theories, a video has been uploaded to YouTube by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring, and in this clip, a UFO-like object can be seen transported in a trailer-truck.

China using alien technology?

In his website post, Waring revealed that the video has been originally shot by a TikTok user named 'goldninjatw'. The shape of this object seems quite intriguing, as it resembled the flying vessels of little green men, as often depicted in Hollywood sci-fi flicks.

After analyzing the video, Scott C Waring strongly assured that clips like these are indicating alien presence on planet earth. According to Waring, the disc-like object has windows all around its seemingly metallic body, and he made it clear that alien technology is there in Chinese hands.

"The disk is very thick on its edge, but thicker around its center. You can really hear the excitement and astonishment in the man's voice as he exclaims "UFO!" Also, it looks like the driver was so distracted by the UFO that he may have driven right into a light pole in the center of the road. Sure hope he's ok. Absolutely alien technology in Chinese hands. Now the real question is...what are they going to use it for and what is it capable of doing?" wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Another mysterious UFO event in US

A few days back, a similar incident captured from the United States had surfaced online. In that video uploaded to YouTube by a channel named 'Disclose Screen', a saucer-like object was seen placed on a truck. Interestingly, this object seems to have slid down the truck's rear body, and it was during these moments that the video was shot from a car that was traveling across the road.

As the video went viral, several people alleged that the United States government was transporting the UFO to Area 51, a confidential military base where secret experiments are being carried out.