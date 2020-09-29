2020 has already turned out to be a memorable year in human history due to the coronavirus pandemic that spread havoc in all nooks of the planet. For alien hunters too, this year is turning out to be a milestone one, as several recent discoveries have reshaped how humans should carry forward the hunt for extraterrestrials in the future.

Alien life on Venus?

It was around a few days back that scientists at MIT announced the detection of phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus. According to experts who took part in this study, phosphine production on Venusian clouds could be indicating the presence of alien microbes.

Following the discovery of phosphine, space experts urged NASA to send a probe to Venus looking for signs of alien life on the clouds of the hostile planet. In the meantime, Peter Beck, the CEO of Rocket Lab has announced his plans to send a small probe to Venus before 2023.

The UFO dilemma

As the signs of life have been discovered on Venus, UFO sightings that happen across the globe are also becoming a popular debating topic. Following an investigation report published by the New York Times in 2017, the Pentagon had admitted to having conducted a secret UFO search program named 'Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program' (AATIP).

Later, To The Stars Academy of Motion Pictures of Arts and Science released creepy videos of UFOs being trailed by US Navy jets. As the clips went viral on the internet, the Pentagon admitted that these videos are real, and it was not manipulated. Adding up to the creepiness, Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare revealed that these clips were not supposed to be released in the first place.

Amid mounting pressure from several corners, Pentagon, in last April, officially released these UFO videos. Conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts soon started claiming that this move from Pentagon could be an indication of an imminent alien disclosure, and they believe that the United States government will soon unveil all secrets surrounding the existence of extraterrestrials.