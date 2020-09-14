Scott C Waring is a self-proclaimed alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan. In his career that spans over two decades, Waring has discovered several anomalies on images taken by NASA from Mars, and these photos have made many people think that alien life could be real. Now, using Google Earth, Waring has allegedly discovered a triangular UFO in Greenland, Antarctica.

Mindblowing discovery by Waring

In his recent website post, Waring detailed his recent finding and made it clear that aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. According to Waring, the UFO might be thousands of years old, and it was covered with snow until now. He also suggested that this flying object could be at least 68 meters long.

"I found a triangle UFO that was attached to an iceberg floating off of Greenland today. I used the Google Earth map to find it. The ruler on the map states that the UFO is 68 meters across. Its possible this UFO crashed to earth millions of years and got buried beneath a glacier that melted little by little, dropping fragments of itself into the ocean," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

After analyzing the finding, he revealed that the cockpit area is perfectly visible in the image. He also added that the corners of the UFO are perfectly equal and slightly rounded off. Interestingly, the UFO discovered by Waring shares eerie similarities with the hypothetical aircraft TR-3B that has several times appeared in the US skies.

"This triangle craft looks like there was ice above it, but apparently it melted off and only the side areas of ice remain still attached to it," continued Waring.

Waring's request to Elon Musk

A few months back, SpaceX founder Elon Musk had claimed that humans should use their consciousness to emerge as a multi-planetary species. Now, after discovering the alleged alien ship, Waring urged Musk to retrieve this craft, so that the alien technology could help humanity to travel across space with ease.

However, as always, skeptics have dismissed the findings made by Waring calling it a classic case of pareidolia. It should be noted that pareidolia is a unique capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.