The Bipasha Basu – Mika Singh drama is getting murkier by the day. Bipasha Basu seems to have reacted to Mika Singh's claims about karma coming back to haunt the actress. A few days after Mika Singh's interview about Bipasha Basu making him incur losses started making headlines, the actress took to social media to share a post on "toxicity" and "negativity".

What Mika Singh said

Mika Singh had accused the actress of throwing tantrums and increasing his budget upto Rs 10 crore during the shoot of Dangerous. In several interviews, Mika Singh has alleged that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover gave him a hard time during the shoot of Dangerous. He revealed that not only Bipasha demanded separate room for herself in London but also made up several excuses to postpone dubbing. The Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer also spoke about the actress throwing starry tantrums.

The singer also added that while he wanted to cast a newcomer opposite KSG to keep the budget low, it was the actress who insisted on coming onboard the project.

Mika on Bipasha's karma and being out of work

Not just that, now in a recent interview, Mika has claimed that it was Bipasha's karma that has made her sit at home now, without any work. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "Why do you think they are out of work now? God is watching everything." He also said, "The drama created by Bipasha made me regret getting into production."

How Bipasha Basu reacted

Barely two days after the interview started grabbing eyeballs, Bipasha has now shared a strong post on "blame" and "responsibility". "Toxic people create chaos, point fingers, shift blame and avoid taking responsibility," Bipasha shared a quote. She further wrote, "Stay away from toxicity and negativity. God Bless All. Dugga Dugga."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fell-in-love on the sets of Alone in 2015 and soon decided to tie-the-knot in 2016.