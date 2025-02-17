For decades now we have heard stories of animosity between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu. The two ladies couldn't see eye-to-eye on the sets of Ajnabee and even had a full-blown showdown. It wasn't just on the sets, even on Koffee with Karan, the two leading actresses made their dislike for one another pretty clear.

What led to the fights?

Now, in a recent interview, Bipasha and Kareena's Ajnabee co-star, Amita Nangia, has spilled the beans on their fight. Talking about from where the fights and disagreements stemmed, Nangia said that the two wanted the same designer. "I think it was something related to their costumes. They both wanted the same designer," she told Sidharth Kannan.

Stark difference in their nature

Amita also spoke about the striking difference in the personalities of the two actresses. She mentioned how Kareena was reserved and always accompanied by her mother. "I couldn't relate to Kareena's nature because she was very reserved, and her mother was always with her. We couldn't bond with her," she said.

On the other hand, Amita revealed that Bipasha was only focused on herself throughout the shoot. Nangia also mentioned how the tension on the sets was palpable and even Akshay Kumar or Bobby Deol couldn't do anything to ease the situation.

When Bebo spoke about Bipasha in an interview

Both Bebo and Bipasha have accepted their rivalry and even spoken about it in interviews.

"She just doesn't seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee over dress designer Vikram Phadnis. She's given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that's a figment of her imagination," Kareena had once said in an interview.