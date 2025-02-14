John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were the strongest couples in Bollywood, until they weren't. The two were touted as the power couple of the industry, and producers flocked to cast them together. John and Bipasha did several movies together, but their breakup turned out to be nothing like onscreen chemistry.

The two indulged in washing their dirty linen in public, and what followed was an ugly episode of mudslinging. Now, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has revealed that John and Bipasha had just broken up during the shoot of Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, and there were many issues while shooting the song—Billo Rani. The Kashmir Files director shared a clip of the song and revealed how the producers didn't want the song, and Javed Akhtar didn't like the hook 'Billo Rani.'.

Trouble with 'Billo Rani'

Agnihotri further added how Pritam wasn't sure about the qawwali style of the song and John and Bipasha had just broken up. "This song has a history. Producers didn't want it. Javed Saab was against the hook 'Billo Rani', Pritam wasn't sure about qawwali style. John and Bipasha had a break up just couple of days before it so there were lots of issues," he wrote.

He added, "But only late Saroj Khan believed in me. She said this will become the biggest hit and it did. Big salute to Pritam, Javed saab and Saroj ji."

Bipasha always maintained that she was kept in the dark about the sudden breakup, and John always insisted that the separation was amicable and mutual. While Bipasha Basu is now happily married to Karan Singh Grover, John Abraham too is leading a happy married life with Priya Runchal. However, it took the duo a long time to reach a peaceful and happy space.