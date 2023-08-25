John Abraham is riding high on the success of Pathaan. The dashing actor looked phenomenal in the film and gave massive competition to Shah Rukh Khan in the film. John was recently spotted exiting his salon. John smiled and waved at the paparazzi in his true gentleman style. Some on social media started commenting on how the actor was trying to hide his bald patch.

Netizens react

"Covering his bald spot but doing it very smoothly! Love John! True clas act," one user wrote. "Bald hai kya John abraha? (Has he gone bald)," aksed another user. "We saw it," another user commented. However, there were many who jumped to John's defense. "Aging is natural," a social media user reasoned.

Many come to the rescue

"True.. he's one person who has stood out for his principles n values and has till date being following them! More power to him," another user wrote. "He has a great personality," was one more of the comments. There were reports of John Abraham having an ego clash with Shah Rukh Khan.

However, at the success meet of the movie, the Jism actor busted the myth by calling SRK a "national treasure". "When you see Shah Rukh after four years, looking so good...I used to think I'm an action hero, but Shah Rukh is the number one action hero of the country today," Abraham said.

"I'm actually surprised that why didn't he become an action star before. He is very confident and flexible. I was scared to hit him, even though he had said 'Hit me'. He is a national treasure," he added.