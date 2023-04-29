Bollywood actor John Abraham, who was last seen in the massive blockbuster 'Pathaan' in the role of an antagonist named Jim alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is currently enjoying the success of the movie. The actor's rough and tough looks with chiseled body in the film reminded all of us of his performance in 'Dhoom' and guess what, we might just get to see him in 'Dhoom 4' next.

"This uncertainty could be used to see him make a return..."

Yes, you read that right. It has been speculated that the makers might want to revive the 'Dhoom' franchise. A source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama claimed, "... if Yash Raj Films is looking to cast him yet again in a negative role it will come as no surprise. There could be more truth to it than any other rumour. In fact, for the past couple of days there have been daily meetings at YRF and John has been seen attending these meetings on multiple occasions. If anything is finalized, it will be at one of these meets."

This year, John Abraham broke the mould with his performance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. His rendition of the main villain certainly created waves, and the audience too loved his performance, said the source.

The source futher added, "If you remember, the climax of Dhoom was open-ended. There was no clarity on whether John's character in the film was dead or had he escaped. This uncertainty could be used, to see him make a return to the Dhoom franchise."

John says, "I'm grateful that Pathaan is such a historic blockbuster"

John Abraham's character in Sidharth Anand's directorial action-thriller 'Pathaan' was widely loved by all and he would undoubtedly be a treat to the eyes, if 'Dhoom 4' happens.

Following the release of 'Pathaan', John spoke about the love he received from the audience in one of his media intercations. He said, "It is incredible the amount of love that I have been receiving for playing Jim in Pathaan! As an actor, I only work for the love of audiences and fans. Records and milestones are a huge bonus and I'm grateful that Pathaan is such a historic blockbuster. I didn't expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim to be given to them."