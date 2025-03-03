'Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover refused to lock lips, threw Tantrums: Mika Singh attacks Bipasha, calls her being out of work 'Karma'

Popular singer Mika Singh often grabs headlines for his unabashed statements. The singer never minces his words and frequently shares his opinions about his camaraderie with actors he has worked with.

Recently, Mika revealed that he did not enjoy working with actor Bipasha Basu on the crime thriller Dangerous. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, he claimed that Bipasha threw tantrums while working on the series and suggested that her attitude is the reason she is out of work today.

Mika also said that they demanded separate rooms and refused to film a kissing scene. They also caused delays during the dubbing process.

For the unversed, Mika turned producer for the MX Original Dangerous, starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The crime thriller was released in 2020.

In the interview, Mika explained that he couldn't afford Vikram Bhatt as a director, so he brought him on board as a writer and hired Bhushan Patel to direct. He added that Bipasha herself insisted on joining the project.

Mika also emphasized the importance of actors respecting producers and their resources. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "Why do you think they are out of work now? God is watching everything."

He continued, "I liked Karan a lot, and I wanted to back a film that would showcase my music. My initial plan was to make a low-budget film of around Rs 4 crore."

He further revealed that he had Vikram Bhatt write the script since he couldn't afford him as a director. "We roped in Bhushan Patel, who had previously directed Alone, where Bipasha played a double role. The shoot was set in London, and the budget shot up from ₹4 crore to ₹14 crore. The drama created by Bipasha made me regret getting into production."

Discussing the challenges on set, Mika shared, "It was a team she was comfortable with, and they were playing a couple who had to feature in kissing scenes. Suddenly, she started throwing tantrums, refusing to do certain scenes."

He also mentioned that frequent health issues caused further disruptions. "Someone always had a sore throat. If Bipasha was unwell one day, Karan would be sick the next," he said.

Mika stressed that actors should cooperate with producers or risk being out of work. "Some out-of-work actresses blame bad luck, but they should understand the importance of respecting producers who bring them opportunities. They might be happy doing minuscule roles in a Dharma Productions film but won't respect small-time producers who pay them the same amount," he remarked.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are actors who met on the sets of the 2015 horror film Alone. They married in April 2016 and had a daughter named Devi in November 2022.