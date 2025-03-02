'Nothing else matter now..': Aadar Jain's subtle dig after Ex- Gf Tara Sutaria's mom slams his 'Timepass' remark

Aadar Jain, the cousin of Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, married Alekha Advani in Mumbai. Several celebrities and family members attended the wedding, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

During his pre-wedding festivities, Aadar Jain seemingly poked fun at his past relationship with Tara Sutaria, referring to their four-year romance as mere "timepass."

In a video from the event, Aadar can be heard saying, "I have always loved her and always wanted to be with her, but I never got the chance. So, she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. But at the end of the day, it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman who looks like a dream."

He further added, "I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret—I have always loved her. I have done time passes for 20 years of my life. But now, I'm with you, baby."

What did Tara Sutaria's mother post?

Last week, Tara's mother strongly reacted to his remarks with a pointed note about respect in relationships.

She wrote, "If your boyfriend or husband ever says anything rude or disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive, and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can't say it to his mother or doesn't want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn't be saying it to you."

A few days later, Aadar seemingly responded to his ex-girlfriend's mother with a cryptic message of his own.

Aadar Jain shares cryptic note alongside wedding photos

The day after Tara's mother posted her statement, Aadar shared wedding photos with Alekha and wrote, "Just you & me, baby! Nothing else matters—now, always & forever."

Additionally, Aadar has restricted comments on his post.

Aadar, the son of Reema and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria, who happens to be a close friend of Alekha. Tara and Aadar made their relationship public in 2020 but parted ways in 2023.